wrestling / News
Young Bucks ‘Fire’ Christopher Daniels On AEW Dynamite
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
The Young Bucks have flexed their EVP muscle again, “firing” Christopher Daniels on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the Bucks defeat Daniels and Matt Sydal in tag team action after hitting Daniels with a TK Driver.
After the match, the Bucks got on the mic and berated Daniels for confronting them last week before “firing him.” He was then escorted out of the building by security.
The EVPs have some news for "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks | @FACDaniels | @boy_myth_legend | @TonySchiavone24 pic.twitter.com/4l5pMvsN0s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Comments On His Issue With Great Gonzalez, Admits It Wasn’t His Fault
- Eric Bischoff On Why MJF Won’t Take AEW To The Next Level When He Returns
- Jake Roberts Says Fake Razor Ramon & Diesel Were ‘All Vince McMahon’
- Latest On When AEW Media Rights Deal May Be Announced, Relationship With WBD