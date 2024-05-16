wrestling / News

Young Bucks ‘Fire’ Christopher Daniels On AEW Dynamite

May 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Christopher Daniels 5-15-24 Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks have flexed their EVP muscle again, “firing” Christopher Daniels on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the Bucks defeat Daniels and Matt Sydal in tag team action after hitting Daniels with a TK Driver.

After the match, the Bucks got on the mic and berated Daniels for confronting them last week before “firing him.” He was then escorted out of the building by security.

