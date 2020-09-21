Young Bucks Contemplating Match With FTR In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features The Young Bucks contemplating a match with FTR, Sue visiting with The Dark Order, and much more. Here are the highlights:

*Brandon Cutler tries to get The Young Bucks to speak, but they’re not having it and simply give a middle finger to the camera.

*John Silver does impersonation as Britt Baker walks by. Silver and Alex Reynolds attempt to recruit her and think she’s an actual baker. Britt calls him idiots and then makes it clear she’s not joining their “stupid f—ing cult” and wants them to get their teeth cleaned.

*Cutler goes into Tony Khan’s office looking for the money the Bucks threw in there. The cameraman tells Cutler that Khan is on his way to the office, which sends Cutler in a sprint down the hallway.

*Grayson wants to kill Silver but Uno says there’s a lot of paperwork that goes into a murder. Grayson says he’s not afraid of anyone, then Anna Jay walks up and he stands up straight before saying he’d never mess with her. She drags him away by his ear.

*Colt Cabana wants Dr. Sampson to fix his face, but he’s not there. Colt tries to convince the AEW trainer to fix his face.

*Luchasaurus is at a bar with Jungle Boy and Tay Conti as Cutler is standing in the background with his dragon mask on. Luchasaurus quickly leaves after seeing Cutler.

*Dark Order meet and Silver rides in on Reynolds head and starts yelling at everyone. Brodie Lee comes in and asks Silver where he got his jacket. Trent’s mom, Sue, then makes her way into the room and she’s got food for them. Lee starts yelling at Silver and then Lee tells Sue that Silver doesn’t like her food. Lee yells at Silver to fall down for Sue.

*Highlights from the Parking Lot Fight on AEW Dynamite.

*Cabana gets a glimpse of what his face looks like, and when he looks in the mirror, he sees Michael Nakazawa. That freaks him out.

*Spooky music is playing with Santana and Ortiz talking in another location. Someone has a voodoo doll and starts sticking Santana and Ortiz, and then Ortiz throws up the “X” sign before the reveal shows Sue as the one with the voodoo dolls.

*Highlights from the Young Bucks throwing money at Khan, which leads to them looking at the news of them getting fined yet again. Nick sends a message to Matt with a previous tweet hyping a match with The Revival. Matt seems to be contemplating the idea.