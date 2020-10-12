The Young Bucks Try To Make Things Right With Hangman Page In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features the Young Bucks trying to make things right with Hangman Page, the debut of the BTE Title Tournament, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* Flashback to 2019 when Hangman Page wanted The Young Bucks to join him ringside for his AEW World Title Match against Chris Jericho. They had other things to do, with Page seemingly upset. However, he didn’t get angry at them.

* Colt Cabana is still playing up looking like Michael Nakazawa as he walks into the EVP room. Kenny Omega is in there and stands up and asks Cabana to get on his knees. Cabana isn’t sure about this idea, and then Kenny grabs a bottle of spray tan and shoves it in Cabana’s mouth. Kenny is freaking out about his white legs and wants a tan.

* The Young Bucks have a discussion about who they want to superkick. Justin Roberts tells Alex Marvez to run, then Roberts kicks himself so he can avoid being the one getting superkicked.

* Newest Speaking Spanglish features Santana, Ortiz, and Alex Abrahantes. Ortiz gets kidnapped by John Silver and Alex Reynolds, with Silver and Reynolds getting an Uber Eats alert and leaving Ortiz tied up. Santana eventually finds Ortiz and unties him.

* The BTE Championship Tournament bracket is revealed. The title will be decided in a 12-man Gator Golf tournament. In first round action, Matt Jackson advances by getting the win against Nick Jackson.

* Hangman Page and Brandon Cutler are launching watermelons and pumpkins out of the back of a truck. Cutler tries to bring up the Young Bucks but Page isn’t having any of it. Page reiterates that he doesn’t want to hear about them.

*Trent advances in the BTE Title Tournament with a Gator Golf win against Chuck Taylor.

*Leva Bates with Frankie Kazarian and she starts singing Van Halen. Christopher Daniels comes in and thinks he’s hearing things after Kazarian says “Do ya.”

*Matt Hardy gives the Young Bucks some proper advice on watching the monitor during a backstage segment.

*Evil Uno is on the hunt for Brodie Lee but finds Stu Grayson laying in a pile of furniture in the Dark Order clubhouse. Grayson blames Anna Jay. Uno says he’ll talk to her, with the camera showing that she’s right beside them. Uno wants her to take it easy on Grayson, she agrees, then shoves Grayson after Uno walks out of the room.

*Cutler tries to talk to the Young Bucks about Page but they also don’t want any of it. Cutler claims Page is talking about the Bucks all the time and why Page is upset. Cutler mentions his upcoming AEW Dark match against Peter Avalon and Matt says they’ll be there to support him. Cutler leaves and Matt texts Page to try to bring the two sides together. We see Page’s phone sitting in the parking lot inside the pumpkin he was wearing on his head earlier.

*Silver advances in the BTE Tournament with a win against Reynolds.

*Uno works on ideas to cheer up Lee after he lost the TNT Title to Cody. Lee walks in pissed off and wants to know why they weren’t there to help. He kicks everyone out but Silver.

*Someone picks up Page’s phone in the parking lot and texts the Young Bucks to tell them to fuck off and that their friendship is over. The Young Bucks aren’t happy and Matt throws the phone.