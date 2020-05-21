wrestling / News

Young Bucks, Hangman Page Return on AEW Dynamite (Video)

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Page Young Bucks AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks and Hangman Page returned to Dynamite ahead of this weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV. On tonight’s episode, the three returned for the first time since early April during the main event segment at TIAA Bank Field to make the save for Kenny Omega after the Inner Circle attacked him. You can see the video below.

The Bucks, Page, Omega, and Matt Hardy will face the Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede at the PPV.

