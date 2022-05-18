The Young Bucks Confront El Hijo del Vikingo, Tease Possibility of Him Appearing In AEW

The Young Bucks and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo have appeared in a new video where the Bucks teased the idea of Vikingo appearing in AEW. You can see the short video below, which was posted to Lucha Libre AAA’s YouTube channel and sees Matt and Nick Jackson mock the AAA star after TripleMania: Monterrey.

In the video the Jacksons mock Vikingo over the fact that the Lucha Brothers aren’t around. They threaten him and tease the possibility of challenging him for the title before Matt says “Why don’t you Viking-go to AEW?” They also suggest that Kenny Omega could return and take the title from him: