The Young Bucks Are Hurt the Most by ‘The Lack of Respect’

– The Young Bucks managed to bounce back last night on AEW Dynamite, but they are still upset about a perceived lack of respect. After losing their EVP titles at AEW All In Texas earlier this month, they picked up a win on last night’s Dynamite, beating The Outrunners in the elimination round of a tournament for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles. However, the team of AEW founders is still hurt by the lack of respect, as noted by a message on social media.

Their message reads, “You know what hurts the most is the… the lack of respect. You know? That’s what hurts the most.” Well, despite the lack of respect, The Young Bucks will have to face either the team of Brody King & Bandido or the Gates Of Agony in the next round of the tournament.

The AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament continues later tonight on AEW Collision. The show airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST and will also be simulcast on HBO Max.