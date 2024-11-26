– In a newly released video from NJPW, former IWGP and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks revealed that they want a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles at the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty show. The video revealed that the AEW EVPs are currently working from home after they lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Private Party last month on AEW Dynamite.

The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles are currently held by The United Empire’s Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. They are slated to defend the titles against the 2024 World Tag League Winners at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4, so The Young Bucks will likely face the winners of that matchup.

Wrestle Dynasty is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be a co-promotional event featuring wrestlers from NJPW, CMLL, ROH, AEW, and STARDOM.