AEW News: Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Tease Dissension In Press Conference, AEW Dark: Elevation Viewing Numbers

– The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are continuing to show friction in their relationship, as seen in a new video. AEW posted the following video of Don Callis, Kenny Omega, and the Good Brothers talking backstage about their exploding ring hijinks and altercation with Christian Cage on Dynamite, which you see below.

During the video, the Bucks come in and argue with Omega about not having their back during their feud with Chris Jericho and MJF, while Omega and Callis argue the same back about Omega’s feud with Moxley:

"We take, we take and we take a little more." @TheDonCallis

"We take, we take and we take a little more." @TheDonCallis

Immediately following last week's #AEWDynamite Don Callis, Kenny Omega & the Good Brothers called a press conference to give their thoughts on the Exploding Ring, Jon Moxley, Christian Cage

– As of this writing, the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has 471,782 views in just over 23 hours.