The Young Bucks Would Love to Work With The Revival, Styles, Owens, & Zayn at All In

– During an appearance on X-Pac’s podcast (via sescoops.com), the Young Bucks spoke about what WWE stars they’d love to work with at All In…

Nick: “Oh man that’s a hard one. I’d have to use at least a few AJ Styles and Kevin [Owens}, the first two as well as a Sami Zayn. I’d like to use a lot of the guys though.”

Matt: “Man, Nick kinda stole my answers but I feel like giving a team who hasn’t really got called up, haven’t really had a fair shake, I’d love to have The Revival on the show and do The Young Bucks vs The Revival. That’d be my match probably.”