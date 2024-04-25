wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Mock Tony Khan In Post Thanking Fans For Watching AEW Dynamite

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Young Bucks 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, The Young Bucks sarcastically thanked fans for watching AEW Dynamite and mocked Tony Khan in the process. The post is very similar to the posts Khan makes to hype up AEW shows, including his tendency to say “justified” when the fans chant something.

The post reads: “Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified “this is awesome” chants at the end! It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching!

The Young Bucks, Joseph Lee

