The Young Bucks Mock Tony Khan In Post Thanking Fans For Watching AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, The Young Bucks sarcastically thanked fans for watching AEW Dynamite and mocked Tony Khan in the process. The post is very similar to the posts Khan makes to hype up AEW shows, including his tendency to say “justified” when the fans chant something.
The post reads: “Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified “this is awesome” chants at the end! It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching!”
Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified “this is awesome” chants at the end!
It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching!
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) April 25, 2024
