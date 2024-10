During King of Pro Wrestling earlier today, The Young Bucks announced they will return to New Japan at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. The event takes place on the day after Wrestle Kingdom 19, on January 5, 2025.

The Young Bucks are making their return at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th‼️#wrestledynasty pic.twitter.com/2mShzQZEVo — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 14, 2024