Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Young Bucks Not Working NJPW WTL, Free ROH & WWE Matches

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Young Bucks NJPW ROH Matt Jackson PWF

– The Young Bucks confirmed on Twitter that they will not be working the 2018 NJPW World Tag League Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to run from November 17 until December 9, with the winner getting an IWGP tag title shot at WrestleKingdom…

– Here is the 2004 ROH Survival of the Fittest finals featuring Daniel Bryan, Austin Aries, Colt Cabana, Homicide, Mark Briscoe, and Samoa Joe.

– WWE posted the following Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown 5-on-5 Elimination Match from Survivor Series 2005…

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW WTL 2018, Young Bucks, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading