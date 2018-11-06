Various News: Young Bucks Not Working NJPW WTL, Free ROH & WWE Matches

– The Young Bucks confirmed on Twitter that they will not be working the 2018 NJPW World Tag League Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to run from November 17 until December 9, with the winner getting an IWGP tag title shot at WrestleKingdom…

We’re too busy and they don’t pay enough. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) November 5, 2018

Truthfully we were never even offered the tour. But yes, it wouldn’t make sense to leave our families for close to 4 weeks during the holidays for many reasons; finances only being one amongst many. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 6, 2018

– Here is the 2004 ROH Survival of the Fittest finals featuring Daniel Bryan, Austin Aries, Colt Cabana, Homicide, Mark Briscoe, and Samoa Joe.

– WWE posted the following Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown 5-on-5 Elimination Match from Survivor Series 2005…