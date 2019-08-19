wrestling / News
The Young Bucks On NXT Going Head-to-Head With AEW: ‘We Aren’t Scared’
As reported earlier by Dave Meltzer, NXT is set to move to USA Network on Wednesday, September 18th and will go head-to-head with AEW on TNT which premieres on Wednesday, October 2nd. The NXT news is expected to be announced on RAW tonight.
In response to the reports, AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks tweeted today, “We aren’t scared.”
We aren’t scared. https://t.co/7mMS8zC1KQ
— The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) August 19, 2019
