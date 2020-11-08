Young Bucks On Getting Emotional After Title Win at Full Gear, How The Story Reflected Real Life

The Young Bucks talked about their AEW Tag Team Championship win at Full Gear during the post-PPV virtual media scrum. Matt and Nick Jackson defeated FTR at the PPV to claim the tag team titles, and the two talked about how emotional the win was and how it reflected what was going on with them mentally behind the scenes at the scrum. You can see highlights and the full video below:

Matt on how he’s feeling after the in: “This is everything. This is the biggest accomplishment of our career. I didn’t know that it would feel so special, as special as it does. I teared up. I’m not a very sentimental or emotional person as far as when it comes to wrestling. When it comes to family, I’m a baby. But it hit me when I heard the count of three, and I hard tears well up in my eyes. It’s just — it took so long, you know. This was really two years in the making. And it was surreal. All the other titles, all the other accomplishments, they were huge. The IWGP Jr. Tag Titles, we won those seven times. I think we were PWG Tag champions three or four times. ROH champions, three or four times. This was just — this was everything for me, this was like winning the Super Bowl. AEW’s our baby.”

Nick on AEW’s tag team division: “And we don’t lie when we say AEW has the best tag division in the whole world of wrestling. We’ve got such hard-hitting competition here. And man, we were on a losing streak, a slump if you will, for so long. And just to climb that hill and finally get what we deserved and what we wanted for so long, just so happy.”

Matt on how the story of the match reflected their real life: “A lot of what you saw, it reflected our real life. The story was, we really just couldn’t pull it off and we just couldn’t do it. But a lot of that was reality, a lot of that felt like us. Like, maybe we weren’t selling the same amount of merchandise that we once were, maybe we weren’t having the same matches that fans were used to us having. And so it felt real, and it was real.”

