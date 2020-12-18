Young Bucks On Having Match with FTR During The Pandemic, The Build to the Match Being Rushed

The Young Bucks weighed in on their match with FTR at AEW Full Gear and criticism of the build being rushed in a new interview. Nick and Matt Jackson won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from FTR at the PPV and they weighed in on whether there was discussion of delaying the match and more during an appearance on The Walkway to Fight Club. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

Matt on whether they considered waiting for after the pandemic for the match: “We talked about it. But he truth is, nobody knows when the world is gonna open up again. And you know, we suggested in the very beginning, ‘We’ve gotta save this for the fans.’ And then this thing keeps getting longer, and worse and worse. And it’s just, finally it gets to the point where it’s like, ‘What are we waiting for? We can’t just keep waiting and we can’t hold back, because who knows? This can go another year. And by the time we finally do it a year later, do people even care at that point?’ Do you know what I mean?

“So it was Tony’s call to finally just do it. Because we were even suggesting trying to hold off until Revolution. And he said, ‘Nope, now’s the time to do it. We’re doing it.’ So — and in retrospect, in hindsight, he was right. Because it really did work out, and it did deliver. Would I be saying the same thing if the match didn’t deliver? I’d probably be pissed off right now! But the fact that the four of us delivered what a lot of people are seeing as a classic now. It’s like, I think people will only remember the match for that, for a love letter to tag team wrestling.”

Matt on the build to the match being so short: “And you know, the build maybe could have gone a little bit longer. Maybe, people said it was a little rushed. But again, I think at the end of the day, nobody’s even gonna think about that. They’re just gonna think about the match. Like, Nick made a great point. Nobody thinks about when Hogan and Rock wrestled, nobody thinks about the fact — what was it? There was a Diesel involved, and someone got killed? Nobody thinks about that, they think about the match they had. And I’m not comparing our match to that match. I’m just saying, it’s two different matches. But nobody thinks about the build, they think about delivery of the match. And I think we stuck the landing.”

