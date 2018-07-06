The Young Bucks On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

– The Young Bucks were asked during the press conference before Friday’s NJPW G1 Special press conference about potentially signing with WWE when their contracts expire in November. According to Wrestling Inc, the two kept things vague and open to the possibility.

Matt Jackson said of the possibility, “Contract season is coming up, we’ll see what happens. It’s for our families, that’s basically what I think it comes down to at this point.”

When asked about WWE following them last week on Twitter, Matt laughed and said, “I don’t know. I have a really good Twitter account.”