The Young Bucks Offered Private Party Full-Time AEW Contracts at Fyter Fest, Matt Jackson Hypes Their Upcoming Match

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks took to Twitter today and revealed that he and his brother Nick offered the tag team Private Party full-time contracts with AEW after they returned backstage following their match last Saturday on Fyter Fest. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

Matt Jackson wrote, “Literally right when Private Party stepped back through the curtain after their match at #FyterFest, Nick & I offered them full time contracts. Star making performances like that deserve to be rewarded.”

Jackson also promoted the Bucks’ upcoming match against Private Party that will take place at House of Glory High Intensity 8 on Friday, August 8. He added, “Now we get to wrestle them in their home company, for what could possibly be our final independent wrestling appearance.”

The Best Friends defeated Private Party and SCU in the opening match for Saturday’s card to earn a first-round bye in the upcoming tag team tournament that’s slated to start after AEW debuts on TNT in the fall.

