The Young Bucks React to New Day Wanting Match With Them
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
The Young Bucks saw that the New Day still want a match with them, and they feel the same. The Bucks’ official Twitter account rewteeted an article from Fightful where Kofi Kingston said the WWE tag team has been wanting to face the Bucks for “a long time,” using a Schitt’s Creek GIF of Dan Levy’s David saying “You and me both”:
https://t.co/Z7mZRwhSV0 pic.twitter.com/idbaRXD0Xg
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) January 31, 2023
