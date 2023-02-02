wrestling / News

The Young Bucks React to New Day Wanting Match With Them

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Bucks AEW Dynamite 7-7-21 Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks saw that the New Day still want a match with them, and they feel the same. The Bucks’ official Twitter account rewteeted an article from Fightful where Kofi Kingston said the WWE tag team has been wanting to face the Bucks for “a long time,” using a Schitt’s Creek GIF of Dan Levy’s David saying “You and me both”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The New Day, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading