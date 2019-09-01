wrestling / News

Young Bucks React to Match with Lucha Bros at AEW All Out

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Young Bucks posted to Twitter to react to their match with the Lucha Bros at last night’s AEW All Out. As noted in our full report of the show, The Lucha Bros beat the Bucks to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championship after which Santana and Ortiz, formerly LAX in Impact, came in and attacked both teams.

On Twitter, Matt Jackson posted to praise the Lucha Bros, while Nick Jackson gave an update (aka he’s not dead) after his big bump toward the end of the match:

