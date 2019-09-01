Young Bucks React to Match with Lucha Bros at AEW All Out

– The Young Bucks posted to Twitter to react to their match with the Lucha Bros at last night’s AEW All Out. As noted in our full report of the show, The Lucha Bros beat the Bucks to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championship after which Santana and Ortiz, formerly LAX in Impact, came in and attacked both teams.

On Twitter, Matt Jackson posted to praise the Lucha Bros, while Nick Jackson gave an update (aka he’s not dead) after his big bump toward the end of the match:

Okay. Okay. Clearly they have huevos. Big ones. Dudes are fearless. It’s not just a catchphrase. We’re hurting, but we’ll live to fight another day. Love y’all. #AEWAllOut — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) September 1, 2019