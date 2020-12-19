The Young Bucks Recall Being Offered WWE Contracts Before Going to AEW

The Young Bucks are of course part of the foundation of AEW, but they recently recalled being offered WWE contracts before that happened. Nick and Matt Jackson spoke with Fightful Select about the situation, noting that they passed on several contract offers from Triple H before they decided to go with AEW.

The Bucks say they were sent four or five different offers, and Matt Jackson remembered that he kept thinking the talks were over of a couple of weeks, only to have them scheduling another meeting. They noted that there was a time when Kenny Omega and they did believe they were going to end up going to WWE.

The team also put Triple H over quite strongly, saying that he was very charming and really good at his job.