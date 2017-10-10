The Young Bucks Respond to Roman Reigns – ‘No Beef on Our End’

– During a recent interview, Roman Reigns took a shot at The Young Bucks, saying the following…

“No offense to any of these guys, but we don’t need guys running around doing ‘too sweets’,” Reigns said. “We don’t need guys acting like they’re DX from 20 years ago. We need original characters, guys who are [themselves].”

The Young Bucks responded on Twitter with the following…

You expect old-timers/shock jocks to bury you, but not current, young, top-guys that you respect. Disappointing. #usVSthem — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017

It will take 20 years for that to happen. But thank you. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017