Young Bucks Respond to Jay White Making Fun of ‘Cheap Ripoff’ & ‘Corny Reunions’ of Bullet Club

– As previously reported, Bullet Club member Jay White returned to NJPW at The Road to New Beginning event yesterday in Tokyo. After his return and attack on Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White cut a backstage promo and proclaimed that it is still his “era.” Additionally, he appeared to take a shot at the reunion of past Bullet Club members The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks in AEW and Impact Wrestling.

Jay White said during the promo: “This is real Bullet Club right here! We’re not a cheap ripoff trying to recreate the past, to regain some relevance and doing corny reunions just so you can sell sh**ty t-shirts to you all, but of course, you all still buy them because you are you. This is real Bullet Club. Let me tell you what real Bullet Club’s about. It’s about change. It’s about moving forward. It’s about progression. It’s not about living in the past. It’s not about going backwards.”

The official Young Bucks Twitter account later responded to White’s promo. The Bucks tweeted, “The original Bullet Club t-shirt design hadn’t been in the Top Sellers List for two years.. until the night we all decided to throw up Too Sweet again. You’re welcome.”

You can view White’s promo and the Bucks’ tweet in response below:

'We're not a cheap ripoff doing corny reunions! This is real BULLET CLUB!' Jay White is BACK: check out what he had to say last night!https://t.co/fapLyTOcxS#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/niOrBjFtA2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 2, 2021