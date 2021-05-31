Young Bucks Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles at Double or Nothing (Clips)

They had a serious war on their hands, but the Young Bucks managed to slip past Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to retain their titles at AEW Double or Nothing. Nick and Matt Jackson defeated Moxley and Kingston in a match that saw the Good Brothers try to get involved and Moxley get busted open by a aerosol can to the head. Moxley and Kingston found back and got several nearfalls, but the Bucks were able to win and retain their titles.

The Young Bucks have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships for 200 days, having won them at AEW Full Gear on November 7th. Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.