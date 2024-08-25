wrestling / News
The Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles at AEW All In: London, Grizzled Young Veterans Make Surprise Return
– AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, overcame the odds, retaining their titles at today’s AEW All In: London 2024 event. They won a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, facing both FTR and The Acclaimed, also former AEW Tag Team Champions.
The Bucks hit FTR’s Dax Harwood with the EVP Trigger to land the three-count to pick up the win and retain the titles. However, the action did not end there. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) made a surprise return to AEW, making a post-match challenge to The Young Bucks.
The Bucks got the hell out of the ring, and the GYV started fighting FTR, hitting Uncle Cash with a High-Low. The GYV previously appeared in AEW earlier this year, losing a tag team match to The Acclaimed on AEW Collision in April.
You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.
FTR return to Wembley Stadium!
Can FTR reclaim the #AEW World tag Team Titles tonight?
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Can the #AEW EVPs & #AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew & Nicholas Jackson leave Wembley Stadium still crowned champions?
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Bowens on full assault toward the Young Bucks!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
All three teams pulling out all the stops!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Max Caster is helping everyone apparently 🤷
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
GRIT YOUR TEETH!
James Drake & Zack Gibson are here at Wembley Stadium!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
