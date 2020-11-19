wrestling / News
AEW News: Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles on Dynamite, Top Flight Comment on Match, Jon Moxley Attacked Before Contract Signing
– The Young Bucks were successful in retaining their AEW Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Jacksons defeated Top Flight on Wednesday’s show, and you can see highlights from the match below:
– In related news, Top Flight appeared in a backstage video after the match commenting about facing the Bucks. You can see that interview below:
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE
We managed to catch up with Top Flight post-match and hear what their journey looked like getting to AEW. pic.twitter.com/fmKEVPP5YT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020
– Jon Moxley did not make it to his contract signing for his AEW World Title match against Kenny Omega that is set for next month. The camera cut backstage when Moxley didn’t show up, where he was seen laid out backstage:
.@JonMoxley laid out backstage. However, @kennyomegamanx has signed the contract and is ready for Dec 2nd for the AEW World Championship Match.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/YCxIgUDzgG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020
