AEW News: Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles on Dynamite, Top Flight Comment on Match, Jon Moxley Attacked Before Contract Signing

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Young Bucks were successful in retaining their AEW Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Jacksons defeated Top Flight on Wednesday’s show, and you can see highlights from the match below:

– In related news, Top Flight appeared in a backstage video after the match commenting about facing the Bucks. You can see that interview below:

– Jon Moxley did not make it to his contract signing for his AEW World Title match against Kenny Omega that is set for next month. The camera cut backstage when Moxley didn’t show up, where he was seen laid out backstage:

