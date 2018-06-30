Various News: The Young Bucks Reveal New Vests, Brandi Rhodes Wishes Cody Rhodes a Happy Birthday, and Bianca Belair Shares Wedding Video

– The Young Bucks revealed their new vests this week. You can check out their tweet below.

Our new vests tonight. Shout out to @couple_cosplay for killing it! https://t.co/ADyEV5yc2m — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 30, 2018

– Brandi Rhodes wished her husband, Cody Rhodes, a happy birthday yesterday. You can check out that tweet below.

Everyone wish my wonderful husband and bestest of friends @CodyRhodes the happiest of birthdays! He deserves the world, and he’s taking it ❤️🇺🇸 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2018

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared a video on Twitter of her wedding to Montez Ford. You can check out that video below.