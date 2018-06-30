wrestling / News
Various News: The Young Bucks Reveal New Vests, Brandi Rhodes Wishes Cody Rhodes a Happy Birthday, and Bianca Belair Shares Wedding Video
– The Young Bucks revealed their new vests this week. You can check out their tweet below.
Our new vests tonight. Shout out to @couple_cosplay for killing it! https://t.co/ADyEV5yc2m
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 30, 2018
– Brandi Rhodes wished her husband, Cody Rhodes, a happy birthday yesterday. You can check out that tweet below.
Everyone wish my wonderful husband and bestest of friends @CodyRhodes the happiest of birthdays! He deserves the world, and he’s taking it ❤️🇺🇸
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2018
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared a video on Twitter of her wedding to Montez Ford. You can check out that video below.
The most beautiful day of my life filled with the most beautiful people in my world.
A snippet before all the wonderful madness started!
More videos to follow… pic.twitter.com/pUjJD9UAkg
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 30, 2018