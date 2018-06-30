Quantcast

 

Various News: The Young Bucks Reveal New Vests, Brandi Rhodes Wishes Cody Rhodes a Happy Birthday, and Bianca Belair Shares Wedding Video

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Young Bucks revealed their new vests this week. You can check out their tweet below.

– Brandi Rhodes wished her husband, Cody Rhodes, a happy birthday yesterday. You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared a video on Twitter of her wedding to Montez Ford. You can check out that video below.

