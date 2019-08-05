Young Bucks Reveal Ticket Sales For AEW on TNT Debut, Promise More Are Coming

– On the latest episode of Being the Elite, the Young Bucks revealed the ticket sales for AEW’s debut on TNT. Early in the episode, Nick and Matt Jackson reveal that the sell-out number was 10,000. Nick noted that there’s about 2,000 seats that are being held up due to production concerns, but that they hope to have them opened up soon:

Nick: “It’s a good day…we just sold 10,000 tickets in two hours.”

Matt: “I think that’s the entire allotment for the day at Capital One Arena for our first show. I hope I got the name of the arena right. First show, [Washington] DC.”

Nick: “So it’s considered a sellout right now, but production is killing about 2,000 seats.”

Matt: “We’ll open up more as the days come.”

Nick: “Those’ll be opened soon, I hope. We hope to get ’em soon, but this is unbelievable. I was thinking we were gonna do five thousand. I always underestimate. Our ticket guy, Raf, he was thinking six max. It’s unbelievable”

Matt: “We’re gonna have a packed house for what will probably be the main event when we team up with Kenny, who we’ll see in Mexico.”

Nick: “Wrestling Jericho and two mystery partners. That’s gonna be good, gonna be interesting.”

AEW had yet to reveal the number of tickets sold, but had confirmed a sell-out. The show takes place on October 2nd and will air live on TNT. You can see the full episode of BTE below.

