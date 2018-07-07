Various News: The Young Bucks Say EVIL and SANADA Are Jealous, Kazuchika Okada Enjoys His Time In San Francisco

– NJPW has posted two videos featuring IWGP Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks and their opponents tonight at the G1 Special, EVIL and SANADA.

Matt Jackson said: “I see the look of envy in EVIL and SANADA’s eyes, they mentioned it early, ‘Oh, those championship titles belong around our waist, they’re more important around our waist. I can’t help but laugh a little bit, because when you have the belts on two guys like us, we are self-made millionaires. We are the brand. It’s the Superkick Party brand. We’re bigger than professional wrestling, we’re bigger than New Japan Pro Wrestling, and for sure bigger than EVIL and SANADA.”

EVIL responded: “Young Bucks, talking t-shirt sales is so important for you, I know. But the IWGP title is made in Japan. Those belts belong in Japan. We’re gonna take those title back to Japan with us as champions. Don’t think about running. This is EVIL! Everything is EVIL!”

– Kazuchika Okada will also be a part of tonight’s event, but he took time out this week to sightsee in San Francisco.