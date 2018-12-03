Young Bucks Say Some Fans Have Turned On Them Over WWE Rumors

– The Young Bucks spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a new interview discussing their careers, rumors they’re heading to WWE and more. Audio is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

Nick Jackson on their influence in the industry: “It’s hard to take it all in because we are currently living through it so we don’t know the exact effects. But like you said, the fans and the boys tell you and you read about it, which is humbling, but at the same time it is hard to accept how giant the impact has been. I feel like we are pretty self-aware of what we cultivate and created these last few years especially because we are at the forefront of this, and I think that I see a lot of the boys and the fans look to my brother and I as a symbol of hope that anyone can do it if these two guys can do it. We had our struggles and ups and downs but we never really had to sell out. We did it ‘Do It Yourself.’ I feel like we are a big symbol of doing it for yourself. For getting the job done and never having to actually go to someone to convince some guy that we are good; we know that we are good. That is a powerful thing to have.”

Nick on their ‘Being the Elite’ mindset: “We talk about being the Elite and changing the world, we want to change the world for the positive. We want to make the world a better place. We want to teach people and show people that you can truly do anything on your own. We have a children’s book that says you can be elite at anything as long as you have a big heart, which you can. It’s funny because you hear that your whole life from adults and people who have made it, and we have made it and we have done it without having to go corporate and going to sell out. I think that we have such a positive influence on the boys that if we were to go now at this point, I don’t know if it would kill the boom or crush the dreams of people, even if they don’t realize it. I think we do realize that we give them hope, and I think if we did [leave] now, I don’t know what kind of impact that would leave on the industry. I think people would be let down.”

Nick on fan reaction to rumors they are WWE-bound: “We noticed a lot of fans were turning on us because they look to us as influencers, and as a sign of hope, so when rumors were circulating [about going to the WWE] and they still are to be honest, it breaks their hearts.”

Matt on the rumors: “It concerns us too. We don’t want to make the wrong decision on what we do career wise. We are always thinking about our fans because it is how we got to this point in our careers.”

Nick on the fans turning on them: “It makes us think though, well, do you like us mostly because we don’t work [for WWE]? Therefore, you wouldn’t like us if we went there? What is the main reason you like us? I think a lot of it is the rebel they see in us as the wrestlers. They see us as the guys that are different, and if we go [to WWE] would they see us like everybody else?”