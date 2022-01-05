wrestling / News
Young Bucks Say Matt Jackson Has COVID-19
January 4, 2022
It looks like we won’t be seeing Matt Jackson on AEW TV this week, as the Young Bucks’ Twitter bio says he has COVID-19. The Bucks updated their social media bio, which now reads:
“Loyal to a fault, but sometimes have to make executive decisions. Always book ourselves strong. Our future grandkids are set for life. Matt has covid.”
Matt Jackson last competed on the December 17 episode of AEW Rampage, though he did appear in the New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite last week during the main event. The Bucks are not currently scheduled for a match on Dynamite or Rampage.
— Young Bucks Bio (@bio_bucks) January 5, 2022
