Young Bucks Say They’ll Face Revival Some Day, Revival Respond

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tag Team Young Bucks Nick Jackson Matt Jackson - Honor Rising

– The Young Bucks may or may not end up on WWE soon, but they do have a match with The Revival on their bucket list. Matt Jackson posted to Twitter about the possibility after Scott Dawson lost a three-on-one handicap match to Lucha House Party on Raw, prompting Jackson to post (and Dawsom to reply):

