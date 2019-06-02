wrestling / News

Young Bucks Share Picture From 2017 Raw ‘Invasion’ Featuring Dean Ambrose

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dean Ambrose’s Dean Ambrose WrestleMania 33

– The Elite’s Bullet Club Block Party from the Raw two years ago proved to be oddly prophetic for Dean Ambrose. The Young Bucks shared a pic from the whole incident on Twitter, with the Elite standing in front of a production truck with Ambrose’s face on it.

Of course, two years later Ambrose is Jon Moxley and is with the Elite in AEW. At the time, the stunt resulted in a legal letter being sent to the Young Bucks over the “Too Sweet” hand gesture and saw Jimmy Jacobs get fired for to taking a selfie with the stable.

