Young Bucks Try To Do The Shield Fist Bump With Jon Moxley, Joey Ryan Appears On Being the Elite

Here’s the latest episode of Being The Elite, which opens with the Young Bucks trying to do the Shield fist bump with Jon Moxley, who seems confused and walks away.

Also on the episode, MJF interrupts Joey Ryan while he’s working out, mocks him, and says he could have been on Double or Nothing. Ryan remarks that he’s being bullied and he doesn’t even work at AEW. We then see highlights of Ryan’s announcement to stay on the indie wrestling scene.

Full episode is below.