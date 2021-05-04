The Young Bucks Show Off Their Shoes In Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being The Elite is online, and it shows that the Young Bucks really dig their shoes. You can see the full video below, along with a recap:

* We start off with the Bucks showing off their latest wardobe and Nikes, bragging about their expensive shoes and net worth before getting some photos done.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We then cut to Nick backstage looking for a basketball, because he was taking shots in a makeshift hoop on the ceiling and it got stuck in one of the panels. He’s in full gear opening up panels but can’t find the ball.

* As they head to another photo shoot they talk about everyone staring at them and not getting their new look. Nick says they didn’t get it because they wish they could look as cool as the Bucks. Matt says he feels like Bret Hart in the famous commercial where the kid from the audience calls out to them.

* Backstage, the Dark Order consoles 10 after he lost his TNT Championship shot against Darby Allin. 10 is upset because he lost his biggest match yet and ruined his mask. The Order tries to cheer him up by pointing out all the things they’ve lost, including John SIlver who ran off and hasn’t been seen for days. Tay Conti is there again and the group notices her this time. She points out that she lost her title match, Colt says they’re losing viewers because there’s no Hangman. They start looking for Silver because they’re worried about him by himself.

* We then get a segment of Trick Shots with Nick, who throws a ball up onto the roof of his house which then rolls down into the kiddie hoop.

* Ryan Nemeth is trying to help JD Drake put Peter Avalon’s jacket on, but it doesn’t fit. They give it back to Peter, who is trimming Cezar Bononi’s mustache.

* The Elite hang out in their limo for a segment and Matt tells them to move away from “Too Sweet” in favor of the Elite hand sign. The Good Brothers are trying to do it and make it sexual like they always do. Gallows makes an uncomfortable joke and Matt calls for the scene to cut.

* Stu Grayson asks Cutler if he wants to go on an adventure, and ignores him when he says no. Grayson wants to hunt down “the girl” that people don’t believe exists even though he knows she does. They begin looking and see Anna Jay, running up to her and turning her around only to reveal Will Hobbs. Stu Grayson says he’s not a pretty girl and runs away.

* Nyla Rose and Ryzin find Bononi and Avalon and ask them for a donation, but they’re not interested. Rose distracts them by pretending to get possessed, and Rysen says she can see their future and interprets for her as Vickie Guerrero steals Peter’s phone and fails to steal Bononi’s watch. They walk off and Avalon realizes his phone is taken.

* The Bucks show off their Nikes again and note that they has a lot of app-controlled features like self-tightening laces and lights. The battery on the right one is low and he’s afraid it might get loose during the match.

* Nick does another trick shot, making a shot while sliding down a Slip N’ Slide to end the episode.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.