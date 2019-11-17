The Young Bucks on Signing Private Party After Seeing Them on YouTube, Giving Wrestlers Time Off

– The Herald Bulletin recently interviewed AEW stars The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). The Young Bucks discussed signing Private Party, creating moments for the fans in AEW, the promotion’s lighter schedule, and more. Below are some highlights.

Matt Jackson on why they signed Private Party: “I watched a 60-second YouTube clip and I said, ‘Yep, we’re signing them.’ It’s fun to see that the television product is working because nobody knew these guys a couple months ago. And now Private Party, a graphic of them can appear on the big screen, and the entire arena goes nuts. So it’s proof in the pudding, it’s proof it’s working and we just have to keep going.”

Matt on checking social media to see who goes viral: “Going on Twitter and seeing who’s blowing up, you know, who’s making waves, whose gifs are circulating. It’s the easiest time ever to have something go viral so like we keep our eyes on everything. That’s how a lot of these stars are being made these days is through social media.”

Matt on why they want AEW to be different: “You can’t ignore that stuff in wrestling, you have to go with it. We want to be different than other wrestling companies. We want to listen to our audience and give them what they actually want.”

Nick Jackson on having moments of kids pinning the wrestlers: “To give the audience something that they’ll remember forever is something special to us. We feel like if we give these moments to them, they’ll come back more and more.”

Matt Jackson on TNT presenting AEW at the Upfronts: “That’s when I think it really got real for me. It was like, ‘OK, here we go. This isn’t just a couple of friends doing a group of shows. This is the real deal, and we’re going to be on television every week.’”

Nick Jackson on the AEW schedule: “For instance, PAC, he just did the eight, nine days in a row tour, but he’s going to have this week off. He’ll have seven to 10 days off actually. And that’s unheard of in wrestling. To even get a week off is unheard of in wrestling.”