Young Bucks Special Edition Shoes Releasing Next Week

September 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks are getting their own Champs shoes next week. Champs Sports has announced that the special edition shows will release on September 28th in limited stock, and will be available in the US online for $100.

The show company posted the news on Instagram, with the Bucks sharing the message on Twitter as you can see below:

