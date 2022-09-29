wrestling / News

Young Bucks Special Edition Shoes Sell Out

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks AEW - Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson Image Credit: AEW

– The Young Bucks’ special shoe collaboration with Champs Sports have officially sold out. AEW took to Twitter to announce that the shoes, which were released today, have already sold out their limited run.

The run of shoes ran $100 and were only available in the US online.

