Young Bucks Talk LAX’s Debut, Going Head to Head With NXT and More After All Out

On how they feel the show went

Matt Jackson: “My body feels like a wreck. But it feels like overall, if I’m a fan I feel like it’s a home run. It feels like every single box was checked.”

Nick Jackson: “We’re banged up right now. But I feel like the energy and the crowd was nuts. That’s all that matters. I feel like we hit a grand slam.

Matt: “I haven’t really been my phone at all, and I don’t know what the people on the outside think. But the people in the arena were having an absolute fiesta tonight. It feels good that they liked the show; it feels bad that I banged my head on the ladder at the end right there.”

Nick on the big bump he took at the end of the match: “How do you think I feel? [laughs] Thank god I have a big forehead. My guardian angels were watching out after me on this one. Eight months ago, I had a scary fall that looked very similar to this. And this one, this time I went backwards, the one eight months ago, I went forwards. Let’s just say I’m never doing that spot again.”

Matt on how they’re feeling: “I think we’re lucky right now that — I mean, we’re banged up, but the fact that we’re not injured is a miracle, if you go back and watch that match.”

On the reaction backstage

Nick: “As soon as we got back, every wrestler was like, ‘Oh my god, are you alive? That was the craziest ladder match in the history of wrestling.’ I think we were going for that”

Matt: “I was gonna say, I think that’s the most terrified I’ve ever seen a locker room after a match in my 15 years, honestly. After we got to the back, everyone was just like, [deer in headlights stare], and then my phone blew up. My parents have seen every match we’ve ever had in the history of our careers.’

Nick: “My wife was all, ‘Call your mom now!'”

Matt: “We had to FaceTime our kids and say, [We’re okay].”

Nick on Santana and Ortiz’s debut“The goal for AEW is to have the best tag team division in the world. And they’re one of the best tag teams in the world. So yeah, I’m not happy that they beat the hell out of me after I almost died, but I am happy that they’ll be a part of this division.”

Matt on if they can be called LAX: “I don’t know about all the legal stuff. I don’t know what we can call them. I think that might be up to them too. I don’t know.”

On the AAA Tag Team Titles

Nick: “We won’t be featuring that title on our shows anymore. We’re gonna focus on what matters now, and that’s the All Elite Tag Team Championships.”

Matt: “Yeah, we don’t wanna confuse our audience when we get to television and be like, ‘Hey, we have this belt and this belt, and also this other one that’s called this.’ It may be too much, so I think we’re gonna focus now on ours.”

On going up against NXT and if that changes their strategy

Matt: “I don’t think we should worry about what they’re doing. I think we should just stay focused and tunnel visioned on what we want AEW to be, right? Because as soon as you start thinking about what they’re doing, you’re worrying too much, maybe our originality changes, our creativity changes. We’ve had a goal since day one, since we started this thing.”

Nick: “And we knew they were going to counter-program it.”

Matt: “That was not a surprise. We were just waiting for it. So it didn’t catch us off-guard. So I think to answer your question, I think our goal’s always been the same, and it’s going to continue to be the same … It’s exciting. We have friends everywhere, all over the business. And they’re as excited as us. And I’m rooting for them and they’re rooting for us. It’s great for the business. Everyone wants to call this a war, because it’s probably more romantic, and it’s more exciting that it looks like a war. But I’ve got friends there, and I want them to do well. And they all know that I helped put more money in their pockets, so they’re thanking me too, you know what I mean? It’s just good for everybody.”

On their plan to cycle in wrestlers for TV

Nick: “We have a huge roster, and it’s gonna be impossible to book every single guy and girl in 90 minutes.”

Matt: “Here’s the thing too, though. Television’s a lot different than what you just saw out there, right? We get 90 minutes, not every match or some matches will get 20, 30 minutes, there’s just no way. So I don’t think they’re expecting us to have that ladder match on every week, you know what I mean? It’s going to be TV style, which seems a little bit safer and shorter. And right now, we’re planning on doing quarterly PPVs, maybe a little bit more than that. That’s where we’ll really turn it up and you’ll see ‘the blood and the guts’ and all the cool stuff, and the blowoff. We have a pretty good idea about switching talent in and out, and trying to let everybody get a shot.”

