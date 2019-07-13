The Young Bucks on the Teams They’d Have Loved to Wrestle, Tag Team Wrestling Having More Drama Than Singles Matches

– Mirror Sport recently interviewed AEW stars The Young Bucks ahead of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen event, where they will face Cody and Dustin Rhodes in the tag team main event. Below are some highlights.

Nick Jackson on The Revival and the teams that inspired the Young Bucks: “Oh yeah, I think we’d have a great match with those two. And there aren’t that many more tag teams that Matt and I haven’t wrestled! We’ve pretty much wrestled every tag team that’s existed in the last 15 years. Those guys and The Usos are two teams that we would loved to have wrestled, but we have always loved tag team wrestling since we were growing up. That’s what entertained us the most, and we really wanted to get into the business when the Hardy Boyz, The Dudleys and Edge and Christian were having those matches. That fired us up to want to do it full time, as a team, to try and get to where they were at – those matches were unbelievable. If you watch them now, they still stack up.”

Matt Jackson on the drama of tag team wrestling: “I don’t think that singles matches come close to having the amount of drama that a good tag team match can have – it’s not even close. The psychology and the stories you can tell with four guys instead of just two… it kind of grates me that tag team wrestling hasn’t been at the forefront or the main event in wrestling – at least popular wrestling on television – for about 20 years. It’s crazy to me, because you can get so much more mileage out of it than you can a singles match. I appreciate the little nuances and the little psychological games you can put into a good tag team match.”

Matt on facing Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen: “It’s fun to get in there with guys from different eras and generations. I can’t wait to get in there with Dustin Rhodes, who comes from a time when tag team wrestling was more relevant and was the main event. He’s probably got a lot of great ideas that we’ve probably never even thought about. I can’t wait to pick his brains. That’s exciting to me, as we’ve pretty much wrestled every tag team that’s available.”