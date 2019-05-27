wrestling / News

Young Bucks to Face Lucha Bros in AAA on June 16th

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
young bucks roh tv

– The Young Bucks will face the Lucha Bros in a Double or Nothing rematch on June 16th in AAA. After the Bucks defeated Pentagon Jr and Fenix at Saturday’s PPV, Lucha Libre AAA announced that the two will face off again at AAA Verano de escándalo en Mérida event in Merida, Yucatan:

The Bros were forced to cancel an indy appearance set for Sunday due to injuries suffered at Double or Nothing, which caused promoters to cancel the event.

