Young Bucks to Face Lucha Bros in AAA on June 16th

– The Young Bucks will face the Lucha Bros in a Double or Nothing rematch on June 16th in AAA. After the Bucks defeated Pentagon Jr and Fenix at Saturday’s PPV, Lucha Libre AAA announced that the two will face off again at AAA Verano de escándalo en Mérida event in Merida, Yucatan:

#TheYoungBucks y #LuchaBrothers se verán las caras de nuevo en #VeranoDeEscándalo por el Campeonato en Parejas AAA 16 de junio, Poliforum Zamna de Mérida, Yucatán BOLETOS: https://t.co/tRkDt2E8Nt pic.twitter.com/LG0sM28Lyf — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) May 26, 2019

The Bros were forced to cancel an indy appearance set for Sunday due to injuries suffered at Double or Nothing, which caused promoters to cancel the event.