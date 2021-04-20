The Young Bucks Turn Brandon Cutler Into Their Young Boy on Being The Elite (Recap)

The Young Bucks are embracing their heel status — with Brandon Cutler paying the price — on the latest Being the Elite. You can see the full video for this week’s episode below along with a recap:

* We start with the Bucks showing off their ring gear that they wore on Dynamite last week, talking about how they feel badass and back to the old days when they didn’t care what people think. Nick says they feel like $20,000, maybe $25,000 when they factor the gear in. Matt says he doesn’t see how it’s going to work, but they’ll see. They talk about how the other guys are jealous and how they’ll ruin their Dior sneakers, but Nick says they’ll be more valuable. They go to do a photo shoot.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get clips of the match from last week between the Bucks and Death Triangle, with Matt and Nick showing off their new attitude, all set to a “Killing the Business” song.

* We get footage from last week of Alex Marvez asking Hangman Page about the Kenny Omega’s rekindled relationship with the Young Bucks. Page quickly pivots to John Silver, smacking his shoulder which hurts, and says he’ll be good in four to six weeks. Page walks off for egg rolls and later, the Dark Order is waiting for their food with Page MIA. John Silver says he needs at least five spring rolls a day or his shoulder won’t get fixed. Cabana texts Page about the rolls, and they talk about 5’s groin being the only meat in the room. Silver says he needs to eat, but they stop him and Uno says it’s time to give up. Cabana orders some food and the group is happy.

* Brandon Cutler comes to check on Kris Statlander, who is in the middle of a photo shoot. Statlander chokes him using the Force and he ends up looking up at the lights, which he says he’s used to. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy join Kris and they prepar to kill Cutler until he promises them a mailbag segment, which they’re good with.

* The BTE Mailbag debuts, with the first question being about why the group isn’t on BTE anymore. Trent answers by saying “Hey, look around” and says he was out hurt and he wanted to be cool when he came back and get a big return. They ask about if they could be any D&D character what would they be, and Trent mentions his Barbabrian PC. Asked where they want to wrestle if they can work anywhere, Statlander says she was booked to work in the UK before the airlines shut down. A question points out that BTE is weak because the title is on Sammy’s vlog. They’re asked if they like frosted or unfrosted Pop Tarts and the answer is generally frosted. Trent says half-and-half.

* Ryzin is backstage hooked on Blue Chew and he wanders around backstage in a panic, with JD Drake, Tay Conti, and others reacting in shock.

* We then cut to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega doing a meet greet at the House Always Wins house show. They point out that it’s the first one they’ve done in a long time due to the pandemic and point out that it’s weird they’re doing a meet and greet when they don’t care about the fan. Nick says they’re heels now and he can be a jerk and not feel guilty.

* We then see some clips from the meet & greet and their match at the house show.

* We then have the Bucks backstage when Cutler shows up. He says they’ve been avoiding him all week and they say they took his advice, noting his wife made their gear. Cutler says they look completely different from last week, but they deny it. Cutler asks if they saw his AEW Dark match against Penta when the Dark Order left him bleeding, and they didn’t see it. He says he has a broken nose in three spots and a blown-out orbital bone. Matt asks what the big deal is and mock him over it. Cutler says he’s out four to six months according to the doctor, and Matt says that Cutler’s contracts are about to expire unless they roll it over. Matt says that with his confidence back, he thinks Culter should do odd jobs and drive him around, have his wife make more gear. When Cutler says he already does that, they say they’ll find more for him to do and say he’s going to be The Elite’s personal young boy and he’ll appreciate what they do for him more. Nick threatens to punch him as Matt says “This is what you wanted, huh?” Cutler walks off as they make fun of him.

