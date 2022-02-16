wrestling / News
Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio Following Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit
Cody Rhodes’ exit is the big AEW news of the day, and trust the Young Bucks to make an oblique comment about it in their Twitter bio. As noted, Cody and Brandi Rhodes both exited the company on Tuesday. Later in the day, the Bucks updated their Twitter bio to read “Thank God for us.”
Rhodes thanked both Matt and Nick Jackson in his farewell statement, noting:
“I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lil’ cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire”
