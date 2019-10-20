wrestling / News
Young Bucks vs. Best Friends Set for AEW Dynamite
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
– The Young Bucks and the Best Friends are both out of the AEW tag team title tournament, but now they will have the chance to bounce back with a big matchup. AEW today announced Young Bucks vs. Best Friends for this week’s edition of Dynamite. You can see the announcement below.
This week’s Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Just signed for THIS Wednesday, October 23rd #AEWDynamite broadcasts LIVE from @Petersen_Events in Pittsburgh, PA – #BestFriends vs #TheYoungBucks
Great seats still remain and are available at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/i9VluczzUu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 20, 2019
