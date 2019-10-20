wrestling / News

Young Bucks vs. Best Friends Set for AEW Dynamite

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

– The Young Bucks and the Best Friends are both out of the AEW tag team title tournament, but now they will have the chance to bounce back with a big matchup. AEW today announced Young Bucks vs. Best Friends for this week’s edition of Dynamite. You can see the announcement below.

This week’s Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Best Friends, The Young Bucks, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading