Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes Official For AEW Fight For the Fallen

May 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– All Elite Wrestling has made their big tag team match between the Young Bucks and the Rhodes brothers official for AEW Fight For the Fallen. The company announced the fight, which was revealed by Cody at Double or Nothing, today on Twitter.

Fight For the Fallen takes place on July 13th in Jacksonville, Florida and will stream on B/R Live.

