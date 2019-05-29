wrestling / News
Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes Official For AEW Fight For the Fallen
May 29, 2019 | Posted by
– All Elite Wrestling has made their big tag team match between the Young Bucks and the Rhodes brothers official for AEW Fight For the Fallen. The company announced the fight, which was revealed by Cody at Double or Nothing, today on Twitter.
Fight For the Fallen takes place on July 13th in Jacksonville, Florida and will stream on B/R Live.
Bucks vs Rhodes #FightForTheFallen pic.twitter.com/SLx0o6M4BB
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses Making His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin Work Despite It Being ‘Disaster on Paper’
- WWE Reportedly Confiscates MJF and ‘Save Us HHH’ Signs on Smackdown, MJF Comments
- Vince Russo Says AEW and WWE Working Together Would Be a Good Thing, Compares to WWE/ECW
- Vince McMahon Reportedly “Flipped His Lid” Over Sami Zayn Mentioning AEW