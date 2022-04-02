wrestling / News
Young Bucks vs. FTR Set For AEW Dynamite After Bucks Appear at ROH Supercard Of Honor
The Young Bucks made an appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor, and got themselves a match for AEW Dynamite in the process. Matt and Nick Jackson appeared on Friday’s ROH PPV after FTR won the ROH World Tag Team Championships and superkicked the now-former champions in The Briscoes.
FTR, who challenged the Bucks to a match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, then challenged the Bucks to face them then and there. However, the Jacksons said that if they were going to wrestle it would be on TBS. There’s no word on whether the ROH World Title will be on the line.
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite is:
* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Tables Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Hardys
* The Young Bucks vs. FTR
* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage
SUPERKICK!!!!!! The @youngbucks are in the building! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/iqSyXwscPB
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Good to see you guys too, @youngbucks 😒 Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/GxWlDm6eb0
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Explains Why Barry Horowitz Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame & Goldberg Shouldn’t Be
- Bruce Prichard On DDP’s Run In WWE, Why He Thinks DDP Didn’t Connect With WWE Audience
- Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’