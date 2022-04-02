Young Bucks vs. FTR Set For AEW Dynamite After Bucks Appear at ROH Supercard Of Honor

The Young Bucks made an appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor, and got themselves a match for AEW Dynamite in the process. Matt and Nick Jackson appeared on Friday’s ROH PPV after FTR won the ROH World Tag Team Championships and superkicked the now-former champions in The Briscoes.

FTR, who challenged the Bucks to a match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, then challenged the Bucks to face them then and there. However, the Jacksons said that if they were going to wrestle it would be on TBS. There’s no word on whether the ROH World Title will be on the line.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA

* Tables Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Hardys

* The Young Bucks vs. FTR

* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage