The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. in AAA Draws Huge Ratings in Mexico

– Per Lucha Central, the AAA Good Friday show on April 19 drew a reported 5.4 million viewers on Azteca 7 and an overall 3.2 rating. The show featured a main event of The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) for the AAA tag team titles, which was previously taped on March 17.

According to the report, this is the largest viewership for AAA since it began being broadcast on TV Azteca this year. It topped the previous highest ratings for AAA at 4.4 million viewers.

By comparison, the April 12 show drew 3.9 million viewers with a 2.5 rating. So, the ratings for a show with The Young Bucks headlining saw an increase of about 1.5 million viewers. All Elite Wrestling and AAA currently have a collaborative relationship, which allowed the Bucks to appear on the show.

As noted, The Lucha Bros. will get a rematch against The Young Bucks on May 25 at AEW’s Double or Nothing on May 25.