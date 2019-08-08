The Young Bucks vs. Private Party Set for House of Glory Tomorrow, Updated Lineup

– House of Glory High Intensity 8 on Friday, August 9. The event will be held in Jamaica, Queens and will air live on FITE.tv. The card will feature The Young Bucks making their final appearance on the indies before AEW appears on TNT. They are set to face Private Party. Here’s the rest of the lineup:

* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall appearing.

* Rich Swann vs. Charles Mason vs. Leroy Green vs. Matt Macintosh vs. Brian Burgundy

* LAX vs. New York Wrecking Krew

* Mantequilla vs. Matt Travis

* Anthony Gangone in action.