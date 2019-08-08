wrestling / News

The Young Bucks vs. Private Party Set for House of Glory Tomorrow, Updated Lineup

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fight For the Fallen Young Bucks

House of Glory High Intensity 8 on Friday, August 9. The event will be held in Jamaica, Queens and will air live on FITE.tv. The card will feature The Young Bucks making their final appearance on the indies before AEW appears on TNT. They are set to face Private Party. Here’s the rest of the lineup:

* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall appearing.
* Rich Swann vs. Charles Mason vs. Leroy Green vs. Matt Macintosh vs. Brian Burgundy
* LAX vs. New York Wrecking Krew
* Mantequilla vs. Matt Travis
* Anthony Gangone in action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, The Young Bucks, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading