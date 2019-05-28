wrestling / News

Various News: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. Rematch Set for June, Stephen Amell Praises Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes, MJF Gets Kicked Out of Starrcast

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Lucha Bros. (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) will get another opportunity to regain the AAA tag team titles from The Young Bucks. The two teams will rematch yet again at the upcoming AAA Verano de Escandalo event. The card is set for June 16 in Mexico. The Bucks recently defeated the Lucha Bros. last Saturday at AEW Double or Nothing to retain the titles. You can check out the announcement from AAA below.

– Stephen Amell had high praise for Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing last Saturday. You can check out his tweet on the match below.

Stephen Amell wrote, “Oh man… @CodyRhodes vs. @dustinrhodes at Double Or Nothing is the best storytelling I have ever seen in a wrestling match. Well done fellas.”

– Title Match Wrestling released some new videos of MJF getting kicked out of Starrcast II over the weekend. You can check out those clips below.


