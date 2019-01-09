The Young Bucks Would Like to Continue Making Being The Elite, Discuss Their Dream Venues for AEW

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum at yesterday’s AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville (via Wrestlezone.com), The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) talked about the event and the future of the Being The Elite web series. Below are some highlights from scrum with The Young Bucks, courtesy of Wrestlezone. You can check out 411’s full report of the AEW Double or Nothing Rally RIGHT HERE.

Matt and Nick Jackson on the plan for Being The Elite:

Nick: “For now, it might be tough doing it weekly because we’re not going to be on the road every single day of our lives. [laughs]”

Matt: “Maybe it’ll become more of a documentary series.”

Nick: We’re still going to keep going.

Matt: The plan is, that’s our platform. That’s the biggest thing—everybody watches it every week.

Nick: I hope we can do it every week. The plan is to [continue it weekly].

Matt: It’ll be tough, but we’ll get creative. We’ll figure it out.

Nick: If we can’t do it weekly, we’ll have to tell our fans to be a little bit patient with us.

Matt: The show is not going to go away anytime soon though.

Nick Jackson on if there’s a dream venue to take AEW: “That’s a tough question. For me, we’re LA guys, so there’s something with the Staples Center. I’m a huge NBA fan.”

Matt Jackson on where he wants to take AEW: