Young Bucks Weigh In On Potential Match With Each Other, Shoot Down Possible Feud

– During their panel at Starrcast, the Young Bucks discussed the possibility of facing each other in the ring and how that could come about. Nick and Matt Jackson said on the FITE.TV-broadcast panel(per Fightful) that the match could happen, though it won’t be part of a feud between the two of them. Highlights are below:

Nick: “Chances are higher for that [compared to The Young Bucks splitting up]. There’s not going to be a lame brother vs. brother storyline that you’ve seen every single year in the wrestling world. If there is a situation where a tournament we’re forced to be in [as singles wrestlers], that would be a type of situation I could see us in. You know what’s funny? Actually, the idea for ‘All In’ was that we were going to have a singles match together because we thought it was so different.”

Matt: “We talked about it for Double or Nothing too.”

Nick: “Yeah, it just didn’t happen. It could happen at some point too… It wouldn’t be in a storyline situation where we would split.”

Matt: “Right place, right time, we can tear down the house so maybe one day. I don’t know. It’s one of those tricky situations. I don’t even know if there’s any business to that. I don’t know if people want to see us wrestle each other.”